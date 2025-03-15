Senators at Maple Leafs projected lineups

SENATORS (35-25-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (39-23-3)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, TVAS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Nick Jensen (undisclosed)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner
William Nylander -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Steven Lorentz -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: David Kampf, Phillippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)
Status report
Tkachuk will play after missing the final 6:26 of a 6-3 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday because of a minor hip injury. ... Hamonic will replace Jensen, a defenseman. ... Matthews did not participate in the Maple Leafs morning skate but will play.