Senators at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (35-25-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (39-23-3)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, TVAS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Nick Jensen (undisclosed)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner

William Nylander -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Steven Lorentz -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: David Kampf, Phillippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)

Status report

Tkachuk will play after missing the final 6:26 of a 6-3 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday because of a minor hip injury. ... Hamonic will replace Jensen, a defenseman. ... Matthews did not participate in the Maple Leafs morning skate but will play.

