Senators at Maple Leafs projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SENATORS (28-22-8) at MAPLE LEAFS (27-23-9) 

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, TVAS2

Senators projected lineup 

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle - Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller --- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: David Perron (sports hernia), Nikolas Matinpalo (undisclosed)

Maple Leafs projected lineup 

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McMann

Dakota Joshua -- Scott Laughton -- Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll 

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Calle Jarnkrok, Philippe Myers

Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body)

Status report

The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. ... Stutzle did not participate in the morning skate but will play. ... Cowan will play for the first time since Jan. 29 after being a healthy scratch the past five games.

