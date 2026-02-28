Senators at Maple Leafs projected lineups

SENATORS (28-22-8) at MAPLE LEAFS (27-23-9)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, TVAS2
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle - Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller --- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: David Perron (sports hernia), Nikolas Matinpalo (undisclosed)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McMann
Dakota Joshua -- Scott Laughton -- Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Calle Jarnkrok, Philippe Myers
Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body)
Status report
The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. ... Stutzle did not participate in the morning skate but will play. ... Cowan will play for the first time since Jan. 29 after being a healthy scratch the past five games.