Senators at Maple Leafs

SENATORS (12-17-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (17-8-6)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Angus Crookshank
Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic
Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Zack MacEwen
Injured: Thomas Chabot (lower body), Rourke Chartier (undisclosed), Mathieu Joseph (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Jake McCabe -- Timothy Liljegren
Simon Benoit -- William Lagesson
Martin Jones
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Max Lajoie, Pontus Holmberg, Connor Timmins
Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (broken finger), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)
Status report
The Senators will use the same 18 skaters from a 5-4 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. … Giordano, who has missed the past 11 games, was a full participant at the morning skate for the first time since sustaining the injury but will not play. Coach Sheldon Keefe said, the defenseman is "real close" to a return.