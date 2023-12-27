Senators at Maple Leafs

SENATORS (12-17-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (17-8-6)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Angus Crookshank

Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Zack MacEwen

Injured: Thomas Chabot (lower body), Rourke Chartier (undisclosed), Mathieu Joseph (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Jake McCabe -- Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit -- William Lagesson

Martin Jones

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Max Lajoie, Pontus Holmberg, Connor Timmins

Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (broken finger), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)

Status report

The Senators will use the same 18 skaters from a 5-4 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. … Giordano, who has missed the past 11 games, was a full participant at the morning skate for the first time since sustaining the injury but will not play. Coach Sheldon Keefe said, the defenseman is "real close" to a return.