Pinto's late goal lifts Senators past Lightning

Breaks tie with 1:47 remaining; Point has goal, 2 assists for Tampa Bay

Senators at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Shane Pinto scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 1:47 remaining, to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning from Benchmark International Arena on Thursday.

Pinto punched a loose puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy off a rebound after Jake Sanderson made a strong move to the net to put the Senators ahead 4-3.

Pinto also had an assist, Brady Tkachuk had three assists, and Artem Zub had a goal and two assists for the Senators (1-0-0), who scored four unanswered goals in their season opener. Linus Ullmark made 21 saves.

Nikita Kucherov scored twice, and Brayden Point had a goal and two assists for the Lightning in their season opener (0-1-0). Vasilevskiy made 29 saves.

The Lightning took a 1-0 lead at 5:35 of the first period when Oliver Bjorkstrand scored on the power play, a chip in from the slot off a pass by Jake Guentzel.

Point extended the lead to 2-0 when he scored off a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Ullmark to the far post at 7:00.

Ottawa cut the lead to 2-1 at 10:18 with a power-play goal from Dylan Cozens. He sent a one-timer from just outside the circle past Vasilevskiy off a feed from Tkachuk.

Kucherov pushed the Tampa Bay lead to 3-1 at 14:46 with a power-play goal, a wrist shot that beat Ullmark on the glove side.

Zub made it 3-2 with a goal 42 seconds into the second period. He sent a shot from the right point that caught the inside of the left post and went in after hitting Vasilevskiy.

Pinto tied the game 3-3 at 15:09 when he scored on a breakaway.

Claude Giroux made it 5-3 with an empty-net goal at 19:12.

Kucherov scored his second goal at 19:47 when he threw a puck at the net that deflected in off Ottawa defenseman Nick Jensen.

