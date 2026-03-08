Pinto has 3 points, Senators cruise past Kraken

Foegele has 1st goal, Amadio has goal, assist for Ottawa; Eberle has 2 assists for Seattle

Senators at Kraken | Recap

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Shane Pinto had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators cruised to a 7-4 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

Michael Amadio had a goal and an assist, Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle scored, and Nick Cousins tallied two assists for the Senators (31-22-9), who have won three of four and extended their point streak to six games (4-0-2). Linus Ullmark made 17 saves.

Jacob Melanson, Eeli Tolvanen and Matty Beniers scored, Jordan Eberle had two assists, and Joey Daccord made 29 saves for the Kraken (29-24-9), who have lost their past two games after winning two.

Melanson made it 1-0 at 8:45 of the first period off a 3-on-2 rush. Ben Meyers drove to the net and tipped Ryan Winterton’s shot out of the air. Melanson found the rebound and chipped it over a sprawling Ullmark.

Tyler Kleven tied it 1-1, 34 seconds later at 9:19, sliding down from the point to the left circle, catching a saucer pass from Pinto in the far corner, and snapping it past Daccord’s glove.

Dylan Cozens gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead at 13:35, cutting across the slot and wristing a shot from the right circle that went off Daccord’s left arm and in.

Pinto pushed it to 3-1 at 1:34 of the second period when Artem Zub’s shot from the point bounced off Daccord’s blocker, then Pinto’s leg and into the net.

Amadio extended the lead to 4-1 at 10:09 after Pinto found him in the slot from behind the net, and Amadio redirected it past Daccord’s glove with a wrist shot.

Tolvanen cut it to 4-2 at 15:00 with a slap shot from the top of the right circle past Ullmark’s glove.

Warren Foegele, playing his first game for Ottawa after he was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline on Thursday, made it 5-2 at 2:42 of the third period after Lars Eller intercepted Daccord’s clearing attempt. Eller then slid it to Foegele, who scored through Daccord’s five-hole from the slot.

Stutzle scored into an open net to make it 6-2 at 3:58 after Drake Batherson got the bouncing puck in the slot and found Stutzle open at the top of the crease for the wrist shot, and Tkachuk made it 7-2 off a 2-on-1 rush at 7:24.

Beniers tipped Cale Fleury’s point shot over Ullmark’s glove with his extended skate blade to make it 7-3 at 10:16, and Brandon Montour scored a power-play goal from the left circle with a one-timer set up by Vince Dunn at 17:45 for the 7-4 final.

Latest News

Farabee has 3 points, Flames hold off Hurricanes to end 4-game skid

Horvat scores in OT to lift Islanders past Sharks

Red Wings bolster playoff hopes with trade acquisitions

Canadiens score twice late in 3rd, rally past Kings

Morrissey scores winner in return, Jets rally to defeat Canucks in OT

Cooley scores 2nd goal in OT, Mammoth recover to edge Blue Jackets

Kucherov reaches 100 points, Lightning cruise past Maple Leafs to snap 4-game skid

Thompson extends point streak to 10, Sabres hold off Predators for 6th win in row

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Flyers tie game 3 times, defeat Penguins in shootout

New Steelers head coach McCarthy cheers on Penguins

Jack Hughes has hat trick, assist for Devils, who top Rangers for 4th win in row

NHL Status Report: Larkin day to day, out for Red Wings on Sunday

Roslovic has ‘exceeded expectations' for Oilers, seeking to continue impact

Hughes meets photographer who snapped iconic Olympic photo

Capitals edged by Bruins in 1st game since Carlson trade

Carlson carrying mixed emotions to Ducks after trade from Capitals

Perry traded to Lightning by Kings for 2nd-round pick in 2028 Draft