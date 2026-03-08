Farabee has 3 points, Flames hold off Hurricanes to end 4-game skid

Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist in his Calgary debut, and Morgan Frost had a goal and two assists for the Flames (25-30-7), who had gone 0-3-1 in their previous four games. Blake Coleman also had a goal and an assist Dustin Wolf made 25 saves.

Seth Jarvis had a goal and two assists, and Sebastian Aho had three assists for the Hurricanes (40-17-6), who had won two straight games and seven of their past eight. Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Bussi made 20 saves.

Jarvis gave Carolina a 1-0 lead 44 seconds into the first period, taking a cross-ice pass from Svechnikov at the bottom of the right circle and sending a wrist shot into the net over Wolf’s glove.

Strome scored 19 seconds into the second period to pull the Flames into a 1-1 tie. Situated at the left side of the net, Strome took a pass from Olli Maatta lifted a shot over Bussi, who had fallen to the ice and was laying on his back.

The forward was traded to the Flames by the Anaheim Ducks on Friday for a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Farabee put the Flames up 2-1 at 4:11. Bussi stopped the initial shot from the high slot by Frost, but the puck bounced to his left to Farabee, who swatted it past the Carolina goalie’s outstretched leg.

Frost made it 3-1 for Calgary with a power-play goal at 7:08. Carolina defenseman Jalen Chatfield blocked Zayne Parekh’s point shot, but the puck bounced into the slot to Frost, who sent a wrist shot into the top corner past Bussi’s glove.

Coleman extended Calgary’s lead to 4-1 at 2:24 of the third, tapping a rebound past Bussi for his first goal in nine games.

Sean Walker scored at 4:41 to cut the lead to 4-2, taking a pass from Taylor Hall and sending a wrist shot over Wolf’s blocker.

Alexander Nikishin scored a power-play goal at 5:43 to pull Carolina within a goal at 4-3. He took a drop pass from Aho and one-timed a slap shot from the point past Wolf.

Farabee scored on a breakaway at 17:42 to make it 5-3 before Svechnikov swatted a loose puck in front of the net past Wolf at 19:48 for the 5-4 final.

Calgary defenseman Zach Whitecloud fell awkwardly into the boards late in the first period and left the game.