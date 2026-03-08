Horvat scores in OT to lift Islanders past Sharks

Forward gets winner at 4:20 for New York; Celebrini has goal in 3rd straight game for San Jose

Islanders at Sharks | Recap

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Bo Horvat scored at 4:20 of overtime, and the New York Islanders beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 at SAP Center on Saturday.

Horvat took a pass from Matthew Schaefer and got behind the San Jose defense before making a backhand move and sliding the puck through the five-hole of Yaroslav Askarov. 

Tony DeAngelo also scored for the Islanders (36-23-5), who had lost two straight. Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves.

Macklin Celebrini scored for the third straight game for the Sharks (30-25-6), who are 3-0-2 in their past five games. Askarov made 32 saves.

DeAngelo put the Islanders up 1-0 at 11:37 of the first period. DeAngelo skated from the point to the top of the right circle, and his wrist shot deflected off Askarov's glove and in.

Celebrini tied the game 1-1 for the Sharks 33 seconds into the second period. John Klingberg found Will Smith in the left corner, who then found Celebrini in the slot, and his wrist shot beat Sorokin over the glove.

Brayden Schenn had one shot on goal in 17:26 while making his debut for the Islanders after being acquired from the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

