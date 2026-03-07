Senators at Kraken projected lineups

SENATORS (30-22-9) at KRAKEN (29-23-9)
10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, SNO, SNE, CITY, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Nikolas Matinpalo (undisclosed)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko
Jacob Melanson -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Cale Fleury
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Ryker Evans
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Bobby McMann
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Ryan Lindgren (illness), Adam Larsson (illness), Frederick Gaudreau (illness)
Status report
Foegele will make his Senators debut after being acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, and will replace MacDermid, a forward, on the fourth line. … Defensemen Lindgren and Larsson and Gaudreau, a forward, each will be a game-time decision because of an illness going through the team, Kraken coach Lane Lambert said. ... McMann, a forward, will not play because of visa issues after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.