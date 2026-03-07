Senators at Kraken projected lineups

SENATORS (30-22-9) at KRAKEN (29-23-9)

10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, SNO, SNE, CITY, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Nikolas Matinpalo (undisclosed)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko

Jacob Melanson -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Cale Fleury

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Bobby McMann

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Ryan Lindgren (illness), Adam Larsson (illness), Frederick Gaudreau (illness)

Status report

Foegele will make his Senators debut after being acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, and will replace MacDermid, a forward, on the fourth line. … Defensemen Lindgren and Larsson and Gaudreau, a forward, each will be a game-time decision because of an illness going through the team, Kraken coach Lane Lambert said. ... McMann, a forward, will not play because of visa issues after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.