Senators at Kraken

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (14-19-0) at KRAKEN (15-14-9)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Parker Kelly

Angus Crookshank -- Mark Kastelic -- Jiri Smejkal

Jake Sanderson -- Erik Brannstrom

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Zack MacEwen

Injured: Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Rourke Chartier (concussion)

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Andre Burakovsky -- Tye Kartye -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Devin Shore

Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)

Status report

The Senators held an optional morning skate on Thursday. Coach Jacques Martin said Bernard-Docker will not play and that MacEwen will be out with an illness. … Korpisalo is projected to start after Forsberg allowed four goals on 13 shots in a 6-3 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Korpisalo stopped 11 of 13 shots in relief. … Daccord is expected to make his 10th start in 11 games for Seattle after a 35-save shutout in a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Monday. … Schwartz was a full participant in the morning skate Thursday but is not expected to play. … Defenseman Jaycob Megna was placed on waivers by the Kraken on Tuesday and claimed by the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

