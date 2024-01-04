Senators at Kraken

SENATORS (14-19-0) at KRAKEN (15-14-9)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, TSN5, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Parker Kelly
Angus Crookshank -- Mark Kastelic -- Jiri Smejkal
Jake Sanderson -- Erik Brannstrom
Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Zack MacEwen
Injured: Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Rourke Chartier (concussion)
Kraken projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Andre Burakovsky -- Tye Kartye -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Chris Driedger
Scratched: Devin Shore
Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)
Status report
The Senators held an optional morning skate on Thursday. Coach Jacques Martin said Bernard-Docker will not play and that MacEwen will be out with an illness. … Korpisalo is projected to start after Forsberg allowed four goals on 13 shots in a 6-3 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Korpisalo stopped 11 of 13 shots in relief. … Daccord is expected to make his 10th start in 11 games for Seattle after a 35-save shutout in a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Monday. … Schwartz was a full participant in the morning skate Thursday but is not expected to play. … Defenseman Jaycob Megna was placed on waivers by the Kraken on Tuesday and claimed by the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.