Senators at Kraken projected lineups
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ridly Greig
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body), Anton Forsberg (undisclosed)
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Brandon Tanev
Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Josh Mahura
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Status report
The Senators did not hold a morning skate. … Forsberg, a goalie, was injured during warmups before a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Merilainen was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League and is expected to be the backup. … The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... Gourde is still day to day; coach Dan Bylsma said the forward is “progressing,” but is not expected to play.