Senators at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (15-13-2) at KRAKEN (15-15-2)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ridly Greig

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body), Anton Forsberg (undisclosed)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Brandon Tanev

Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Josh Mahura

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

The Senators did not hold a morning skate. … Forsberg, a goalie, was injured during warmups before a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Merilainen was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League and is expected to be the backup. … The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... Gourde is still day to day; coach Dan Bylsma said the forward is “progressing,” but is not expected to play.

Latest News

Pegula visit to Sabres ‘important’ during 10-game skid, Ruff, players say 

Laviolette not worried about job, says Rangers 'need to play better'

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Warsofsky fined $25,000 for inappropriate conduct in Sharks game

EDGE stats: Senators core has playoff potential

Coaches must keep team focused approaching Christmas break

NHL On Tap: Aho, Hurricanes look to stay hot against Islanders

Stolarz to have knee procedure, out 4-6 weeks for Maple Leafs

He makes NHL history, signs entry-level contract with Jets

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Sherwood scores 1st NHL hat trick, Canucks defeat Avalanche

Oilers disappointed by loss to Panthers in Stanley Cup Final rematch

NHL Buzz: Ovechkin travels with Capitals on road trip

Verhaeghe breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers top Oilers in Stanley Cup Final rematch

Stars end Capitals' road winning streak at 10

American Sign Language broadcasters talk Winter Classic in Q&A with NHL.com

Bedard helps NHL, Blackhawks open ball hockey rink as legacy to Winter Classic