Senators at Kraken projected lineups

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ridly Greig

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body), Anton Forsberg (undisclosed)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Brandon Tanev

Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Josh Mahura

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

The Senators did not hold a morning skate. … Forsberg, a goalie, was injured during warmups before a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Merilainen was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League and is expected to be the backup. … The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... Gourde is still day to day; coach Dan Bylsma said the forward is “progressing,” but is not expected to play.