Senators at Sharks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (9-11-1) at SHARKS (7-12-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette

Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Cole Reinhardt -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Tyler Kleven -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: David Perron, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Nick Cousins (undisclosed), Artem Zub (foot)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Nico Sturm -- Will Smith

Klim Kostin -- Ty Dellandrea -- Carl Grundstrom

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson

Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

Zub, a defenseman, was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday; the Senators recalled Sebrango, a defenseman, from Belleville of the American Hockey League. … Cousins, a forward, didn't participate in the morning skate; Gregor could return after missing five games with an undisclosed injury. Senators coach Travis Green said Gregor will be a game-time decision. ... Granlund, a forward, was on the ice for morning skate but will miss his second straight game. He is day to day. … Thompson, a defenseman, was recalled from San Jose of the AHL, and goalie Yaroslav Askarov was sent down.

