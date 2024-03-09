Senators at Sharks

SENATORS (25-32-4) at SHARKS (15-40-7)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TVAS2, CITY, SN1
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Mathieu Joseph
Ridly Greig -- Rourke Chartier -- Dominik Kubalik
Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Boris Katchouk
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Max Guenette -- Erik Brannstrom
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Thomas Chabot (lower body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Josh Norris (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Zack MacEwen (lower body)
Suspended: Parker Kelly
Sharks projected lineup
Mike Hoffman -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Filip Zadina -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin
Klim Kostin -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey
Thomas Bordeleau -- Ryan Carpenter -- Givani Smith
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison
Magnus Chrona
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Alexander Barabanov, Jacob MacDonald, Kevin LaBanc
Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan Couture (groin), Ty Emberson (laceration)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. ... Korpisalo is projected to start after making 31 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... Katchouk could make his Senators debut after being claimed off waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. ... Kelly, a forward, is serving the first of a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head against Kings defenseman Andreas Englund on Thursday. ... Kostin will make his Sharks debut after being acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. ... Chrona could make his second straight start after making 26 saves in a 7-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday... MacDonald, a defenseman, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday and could enter the lineup.