Senators at Sharks

SENATORS (25-32-4) at SHARKS (15-40-7)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TVAS2, CITY, SN1

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Mathieu Joseph

Ridly Greig -- Rourke Chartier -- Dominik Kubalik

Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Boris Katchouk

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Max Guenette -- Erik Brannstrom

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Thomas Chabot (lower body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Josh Norris (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Zack MacEwen (lower body)

Suspended: Parker Kelly

Sharks projected lineup

Mike Hoffman -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Filip Zadina -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin

Klim Kostin -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey

Thomas Bordeleau -- Ryan Carpenter -- Givani Smith

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison

Magnus Chrona

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Alexander Barabanov, Jacob MacDonald, Kevin LaBanc

Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan Couture (groin), Ty Emberson (laceration)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. ... Korpisalo is projected to start after making 31 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... Katchouk could make his Senators debut after being claimed off waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. ... Kelly, a forward, is serving the first of a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head against Kings defenseman Andreas Englund on Thursday. ... Kostin will make his Sharks debut after being acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. ... Chrona could make his second straight start after making 26 saves in a 7-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday... MacDonald, a defenseman, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday and could enter the lineup.