Senators at Penguins projected lineups

SENATORS (26-21-7) at PENGUINS (28-14-11)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN5, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: David Perron (sports hernia)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Justin Brazeau

Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin

Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Anthony Mantha

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Brett Kulak -- Ryan Shea

Ilya Solovyov -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Kevin Hayes

Injured: Kris Letang (foot fracture), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Ryan Graves (lower body), Caleb Jones (lower body)

Suspended: Bryan Rust

Status report

Chabot will be a game-time decision after being removed from a 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils in the third period on Saturday for precautionary reasons. He will be one of seven defensemen in warmups, coach Travis Green said. ... Silovs starting is the only expected change the Penguins are expected to make from a 6-5 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. ... Rust, a forward, will serve the last of a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser in a 3-2 win on Jan. 25. ... Jones and Graves, each a defenseman, took part in the morning skate and have been cleared for contact. Jones has not played since Oct. 23; Graves has been sidelined since Jan. 21.