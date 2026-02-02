Senators at Penguins projected lineups

SENATORS (26-21-7) at PENGUINS (28-14-11)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN5, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven -- Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: David Perron (sports hernia)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Justin Brazeau
Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin
Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Anthony Mantha
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak -- Ryan Shea
Ilya Solovyov -- Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Kevin Hayes
Injured: Kris Letang (foot fracture), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Ryan Graves (lower body), Caleb Jones (lower body)
Suspended: Bryan Rust
Status report
Chabot will be a game-time decision after being removed from a 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils in the third period on Saturday for precautionary reasons. He will be one of seven defensemen in warmups, coach Travis Green said. ... Silovs starting is the only expected change the Penguins are expected to make from a 6-5 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. ... Rust, a forward, will serve the last of a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser in a 3-2 win on Jan. 25. ... Jones and Graves, each a defenseman, took part in the morning skate and have been cleared for contact. Jones has not played since Oct. 23; Graves has been sidelined since Jan. 21.