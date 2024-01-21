Senators at Flyers
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Josh Norris -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Dominik Kubalik
Thomas Chabot -- Jakob Chychrun
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Mads Sogaard
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Zack MacEwen, Mark Kastelic
Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson
Ryan Poehling -- Noah Cates
Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Cam York -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula
Samuel Ersson
Carter Hart
Scratched: Marc Staal, Bobby Brink, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: None
Status report
Pinto will make his season debut after serving a 41-game suspension for activities relating to sports wagering. He signed a one-year, $775,000 contract Friday. … Sogaard could start after Korpisalo made 27 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. … Tippett (lower body) left in the third period of a 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday after getting tangled with Jonathan Drouin. Coach John Tortorella did not have an update post-game. … Ersson could start. Hart was pulled after the second period on Saturday. He allowed five goals on 15 shots. … Philadelphia could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the third straight game.