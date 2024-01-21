Senators at Flyers

Status report

Pinto will make his season debut after serving a 41-game suspension for activities relating to sports wagering. He signed a one-year, $775,000 contract Friday. … Sogaard could start after Korpisalo made 27 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. … Tippett (lower body) left in the third period of a 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday after getting tangled with Jonathan Drouin. Coach John Tortorella did not have an update post-game. … Ersson could start. Hart was pulled after the second period on Saturday. He allowed five goals on 15 shots. … Philadelphia could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the third straight game.