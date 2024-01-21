Senators at Flyers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (16-24-1) at FLYERS (25-15-6)

1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Josh Norris -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Dominik Kubalik

Thomas Chabot -- Jakob Chychrun

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Mads Sogaard

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Zack MacEwen, Mark Kastelic

Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Ryan Poehling -- Noah Cates

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Cam York -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Carter Hart

Scratched: Marc Staal, Bobby Brink, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: None

Status report

Pinto will make his season debut after serving a 41-game suspension for activities relating to sports wagering. He signed a one-year, $775,000 contract Friday. … Sogaard could start after Korpisalo made 27 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. … Tippett (lower body) left in the third period of a 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday after getting tangled with Jonathan Drouin. Coach John Tortorella did not have an update post-game. … Ersson could start. Hart was pulled after the second period on Saturday. He allowed five goals on 15 shots. … Philadelphia could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the third straight game.

