Senators at Rangers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (36-40-4) at RANGERS (54-23-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Boris Katchouk -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Parker Kelly

Bokondji Imama -- Jiri Smejkal -- Dominik Kubalik

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Zack MacEwen

Injured: Mark Kastelic (upper body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson -- Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

Greig did not skate with the Senators on Monday morning because he was sick. He is a game-time decision. … Stutzle, a forward, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey and will miss his sixth straight game. … Ottawa recalled Ostapchuk from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Monday; he is expected to replace Kastelic, who was struck in the head by a puck Saturday. … The Rangers will start with the same forward lines and defense pairs they used in a 3-2 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

