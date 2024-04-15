Senators at Rangers

SENATORS (36-40-4) at RANGERS (54-23-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Boris Katchouk -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Parker Kelly
Bokondji Imama -- Jiri Smejkal -- Dominik Kubalik
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Zack MacEwen
Injured: Mark Kastelic (upper body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider
Erik Gustafsson -- Jacob Trouba
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)
Status report
Greig did not skate with the Senators on Monday morning because he was sick. He is a game-time decision. … Stutzle, a forward, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey and will miss his sixth straight game. … Ottawa recalled Ostapchuk from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Monday; he is expected to replace Kastelic, who was struck in the head by a puck Saturday. … The Rangers will start with the same forward lines and defense pairs they used in a 3-2 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.