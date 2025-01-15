Merilainen makes 24 saves, Senators blank Islanders

It was Merilainen's second shutout in his past three starts. He made 29 saves in a 5-0 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Adam Gaudette and Artem Zub scored for the Senators (22-18-3), who have won three straight.

Marcus Hogberg made 24 saves in his second straight start for the Islanders (17-19-7), who had their three-game winning streak end.

New York was shut out for the sixth time this season.

Gaudette thought he scored the opening goal for Ottawa at 1:42 of the first period, but New York challenged the play for goaltender interference, and the call was reversed after a video review.

Gaudette did, however, make it 1-0 at 8:42 of the second period by redirecting Tyler Kleven's point shot over Hogberg’s blocker from the top of the crease.

Merilainen kept Ottawa in front at 4:20 of the third period when he kicked out his left pad to stop Ryan Pulock's wrist shot from the slot. He then stopped Brock Nelson off the rush at 12:40 with his blocker.

Zub scored into an empty net at 18:36 of the third for the 2-0 final.

The Islanders were 0-for-1 on the power play and are 0-for-25 with the man-advantage in their past 14 games. Their last power-play goal came in a 4-2 win against the Senators on Dec. 8.

Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot left the game at 9:39 of the first period after he took a point shot from Adam Pelech to the face.