Senators at Islanders

SENATORS (27-33-4) at ISLANDERS (29-22-14)
12:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN5, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Dominik Kubalik
Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Maxence Guenette
Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Thomas Chabot (lower body), Josh Norris (shoulder), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Anders Lee-- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas – Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly – Sebastian Aho
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Scott Mayfield (lower body)
Status report
Korpisalo will make his fourth start in five games, with Forsberg expected to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. ... Varlamov will start for the second time in three games, with Sorokin expectdd to start at the New York Rangers on Sunday. ... The Islanders are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.