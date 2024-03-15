Senators at Islanders

SENATORS (27-33-4) at ISLANDERS (29-22-14)

12:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Dominik Kubalik

Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Maxence Guenette

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Thomas Chabot (lower body), Josh Norris (shoulder), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Anders Lee-- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas – Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly – Sebastian Aho

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Status report

Korpisalo will make his fourth start in five games, with Forsberg expected to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. ... Varlamov will start for the second time in three games, with Sorokin expectdd to start at the New York Rangers on Sunday. ... The Islanders are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.