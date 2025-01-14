Senators at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (21-18-3) at ISLANDERS (17-18-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig

Matthew Highmore-- Zack Ostapchuk -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Leevi Merilainen

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Maxence Guenette

Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Michael Amadio (concussion), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Brock Nelson -- Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Anthony Duclair -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Casey Cizikas

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Pierre Engvall

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Isaiah George -- Noah Dobson

Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield

Marcus Hogberg

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: None

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Simon Holmstrom (upper body), Hudson Fasching (upper body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)

Status report

Jensen did not take part in the Senators morning skate Tuesday, but will play. ... George is expected to return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. ... Sorokin, who missed a 2-1 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday because of illness, isn’t completely healthy but will back up Hogberg, who made 21 saves Saturday.

