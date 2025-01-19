Senators at Devils projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (23-18-4) at DEVILS (26-16-6)

1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig

Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body), Cole Reinhardt (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Dawson Mercer -- Brian Halonen

Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)

Status report

Forsberg is expected to start after Merilainen made 23 saves in a 6-5 shootout win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. ... Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said on Saturday there is an illness going around the team, which could result in some game-time decisions. ... Markstrom will start after Allen made 15 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

