Senators at Devils projected lineups

Status report

Forsberg is expected to start after Merilainen made 23 saves in a 6-5 shootout win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. ... Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said on Saturday there is an illness going around the team, which could result in some game-time decisions. ... Markstrom will start after Allen made 15 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.