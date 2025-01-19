Senators at Devils projected lineups

SENATORS (23-18-4) at DEVILS (26-16-6)
1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, TSN5, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig
Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body), Cole Reinhardt (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Dawson Mercer -- Brian Halonen
Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)
Status report
Forsberg is expected to start after Merilainen made 23 saves in a 6-5 shootout win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. ... Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said on Saturday there is an illness going around the team, which could result in some game-time decisions. ... Markstrom will start after Allen made 15 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.