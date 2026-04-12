Senators at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SENATORS (43-27-10) at DEVILS (41-36-3)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, TSN5, RDSI

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Lassi Thomson -- Nikolas Matinpalo

James Reimer

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid, Cameron Crotty

Injured: Nick Jensen (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (upper body), Tyler Kleven (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad

Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Dennis Cholowski -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Nico Daws

Jake Allen

Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Maxim Tsyplakov

Injured: Luke Hughes (upper body), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body), Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. ... Tkachuk is questionable after he left in the third period of a 3-0 win at the New York Islanders on Saturday. ... Reimer could make his first start in eight games. ... Daws is expected to make his second start of the season and first since a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 22.

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