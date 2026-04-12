Senators at Devils projected lineups

SENATORS (43-27-10) at DEVILS (41-36-3)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, TSN5, RDSI
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Lassi Thomson -- Nikolas Matinpalo
James Reimer
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid, Cameron Crotty
Injured: Nick Jensen (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (upper body), Tyler Kleven (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad
Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Dennis Cholowski -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Nico Daws
Jake Allen
Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Maxim Tsyplakov
Injured: Luke Hughes (upper body), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body), Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. ... Tkachuk is questionable after he left in the third period of a 3-0 win at the New York Islanders on Saturday. ... Reimer could make his first start in eight games. ... Daws is expected to make his second start of the season and first since a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 22.