Coach’s Challenge: OTT @ NJD – 12:04 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Ottawa

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal New Jersey

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined that the puck left the attacking zone at 8:23 (11:37 elapsed time), therefore, the play was offside prior to Dawson Mercer’s goal.

The clock is reset to show 8:23 (11:37 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

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