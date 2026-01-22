Senators at Predators projected lineups

SENATORS (23-19-7) at PREDATORS (23-22-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- Stephen Halliday

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

James Reimer

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: David Perron (sports hernia)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos

Matthew Wood -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix

Nick Blankenburg -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Tyson Jost

Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body)

Status report

Perron, a forward, will miss 5-7 weeks and require surgery. ... Halliday was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday and replace Perron in the lineup.