Senators at Predators projected lineups

SENATORS (23-19-7) at PREDATORS (23-22-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- Stephen Halliday
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
James Reimer
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: David Perron (sports hernia)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos
Matthew Wood -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix
Nick Blankenburg -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Tyson Jost
Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body)
Status report
Perron, a forward, will miss 5-7 weeks and require surgery. ... Halliday was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday and replace Perron in the lineup.