Senators at Predators projected lineups

SENATORS (28-20-4) at PREDATORS (18-26-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Prime, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Ridly Greig -- Drake Batherson
Cole Reinhardt -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore – Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: None
Injured: Josh Norris (undisclosed), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Nick Cousins (knee)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Luke Evangelista -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L'Heureux
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Roman Josi -- Justin Barron
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Vincent Hinostroza, Kevin Gravel
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)
Status report
Norris, a forward, will be out “a couple weeks,” Senators coach Travis Green said after the morning skate. … Ullmark will be the backup goalie; he has not played since Dec. 22 because of a back injury. … Greig did not participate in the morning skate but will play. … Predators coach Andrew Brunette said they have “a couple of guys banged up” and will have game-time decisions.