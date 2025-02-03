Senators at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (28-20-4) at PREDATORS (18-26-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Prime, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Ridly Greig -- Drake Batherson

Cole Reinhardt -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore – Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Norris (undisclosed), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Nick Cousins (knee)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Luke Evangelista -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L'Heureux

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Roman Josi -- Justin Barron

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Vincent Hinostroza, Kevin Gravel

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)

Status report

Norris, a forward, will be out “a couple weeks,” Senators coach Travis Green said after the morning skate. … Ullmark will be the backup goalie; he has not played since Dec. 22 because of a back injury. … Greig did not participate in the morning skate but will play. … Predators coach Andrew Brunette said they have “a couple of guys banged up” and will have game-time decisions.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Norris out ‘couple weeks’ for Senators with injury

Sorokin leads 3 Stars of the Week

NHL On Tap: Senators go for 5th straight win against Predators

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL EDGE stats: 10 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Blues prospect Dvorsky among standouts at AHL All-Star Skills Challenge

Rookie Watch: Geekie, Tsyplakov among those playing tough minutes

Hartman of Wild to have in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety

NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 3

Frost gets 1st goal with Flames, who hold off Kraken

DeBrincat scores 2nd goal in OT, Red Wings top Canucks for 6th win in row

Color of Hockey: 15-year-old Taylor exhibiting skills beyond her years

Stoic Sanderson becoming a force for Senators

NHL nationally televised games for week of Feb. 3