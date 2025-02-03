Senators at Predators projected lineups

SENATORS (28-20-4) at PREDATORS (18-26-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Prime, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Ridly Greig -- Drake Batherson

Cole Reinhardt -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore – Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Norris (undisclosed), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Nick Cousins (knee)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Luke Evangelista -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L'Heureux

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Roman Josi -- Justin Barron

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Vincent Hinostroza, Kevin Gravel

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)

Status report

Norris, a forward, will be out “a couple weeks,” Senators coach Travis Green said after the morning skate. … Ullmark will be the backup goalie; he has not played since Dec. 22 because of a back injury. … Greig did not participate in the morning skate but will play. … Predators coach Andrew Brunette said they have “a couple of guys banged up” and will have game-time decisions.