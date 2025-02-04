Video Review/Coach’s Challenge: OTT @ NSH – 16:26 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Ottawa

Type of Review/Challenge: Puck Over Goal Line/Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No goal Ottawa

Explanation: The Referees came to video review to ensure that the puck did not enter the net as a result of a continuous shot prior to ruling no goal due to goaltender interference. It was determined that the puck stopped between Juuse Saros’ pads and, therefore, did not enter the net as a result of a continuous shot.

Ottawa then initiated a Coach’s Challenge for goaltender interference. Video review supported the Officials’ call on the ice that Ottawa’s Drake Batherson impaired Juuse Saros’ ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck crossing the goal line. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

