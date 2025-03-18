Senators at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
SENATORS (36-25-5) at CANADIENS (32-27-7)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN5

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Nick Jensen (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)

Status report

Tkachuk took part in an optional morning skate after missing practice Monday. ... Jensen, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. … Guhle was on the ice for an optional morning skate but the defenseman will miss his 17th straight game since getting injured Jan. 28.

