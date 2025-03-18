Senators at Canadiens projected lineups
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Nick Jensen (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)
Status report
Tkachuk took part in an optional morning skate after missing practice Monday. ... Jensen, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. … Guhle was on the ice for an optional morning skate but the defenseman will miss his 17th straight game since getting injured Jan. 28.