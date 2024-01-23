Senators at Canadiens

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (17-24-1) at CANADIENS (19-20-7)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN5

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jakob Chychrun

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Mark Kastelic

Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin), Dominik Kubalik (hip)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joshua Roy -- Sean Monahan -- Joel Armia

Tanner Pearson -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Michael Pezzetta

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Jayden Struble -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Sam Montembeault, Jesse Ylonen

Injured: Alex Newhook (ankle)

Status report

Korpisalo is expected to make his third start in four games. ... Senators coach Jacques Martin said there will be some game-time decisions. … Allen will make his second start in nine games and first since Jan. 15, when he made 32 saves in a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche. … Pearson will return after missing 19 games because of an upper-body injury. ... Xhekaj, who was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday, will play his first game for Montreal since he sustained an upper-body injury Nov. 16 and was subsequently assigned to Laval. … Kovacevic will play after being a healthy scratch for the past three games; Harris, a defenseman, will be scratched.

Latest News

Columbus has 'motivation' to end Edmonton run

Blue Jackets have 'motivation' to try to end Oilers' 13-game winning streak
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL Draft Class podcast Tij Iginla

Iginla talks Top Prospects Game, famous father on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 23

NHL Buzz: Hill expected back for Golden Knights tonight
Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald promoted president of hockey operations

Fitzgerald signs multiyear deal with Devils, promoted to president/GM
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 23

NHL On Tap: Oilers host Blue Jackets looking for 14th consecutive win
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for January 23 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 23
San Jose Sharks Los Angeles Kings game recap January 22

Kahkonen makes 44 saves, Sharks recover for shootout win against Kings
Chicago Blackhawks Vancouver Canucks game recap January 22

Demko makes 31 saves, Canucks blank Blackhawks for 3rd straight win
Pittsburgh Penguins Arizona Coyotes game recap January 22

Zucker, Coyotes defeat Penguins for 1st time in 12 games
Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury update broken jaw

Bedard out at least 6 more weeks for Blackhawks with fractured jaw
Kobie Turner sings anthem on Rams Night at Los Angeles Kings game

Kings celebrate Rams Night with Faulk, Nacua, Avila as Turner belts out anthem
Canucks Carson Soucy out 5-6 weeks with hand injury

Soucy out 5-6 weeks for Canucks with hand injury
Vegas Golden Knights New Jersey Devils game recap January 22

Toffoli’s hat trick lifts Devils past Golden Knights in OT
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
40 players set for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Yakemchuk, projected 1st-round pick in 2024 Draft, set for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
Marchessault says Islanders have to put in work for new coach Patrick Roy

Islanders have to 'put in the work' for Roy, Marchessault says