Senators at Canadiens

SENATORS (17-24-1) at CANADIENS (19-20-7)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN5
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jakob Chychrun
Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
Mads Sogaard
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Mark Kastelic
Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin), Dominik Kubalik (hip)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Joshua Roy -- Sean Monahan -- Joel Armia
Tanner Pearson -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Michael Pezzetta
Mike Matheson -- David Savard
Jayden Struble -- Kaiden Guhle
Arber Xhekaj -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Jake Allen
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Sam Montembeault, Jesse Ylonen
Injured: Alex Newhook (ankle)
Status report
Korpisalo is expected to make his third start in four games. ... Senators coach Jacques Martin said there will be some game-time decisions. … Allen will make his second start in nine games and first since Jan. 15, when he made 32 saves in a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche. … Pearson will return after missing 19 games because of an upper-body injury. ... Xhekaj, who was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday, will play his first game for Montreal since he sustained an upper-body injury Nov. 16 and was subsequently assigned to Laval. … Kovacevic will play after being a healthy scratch for the past three games; Harris, a defenseman, will be scratched.