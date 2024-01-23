Senators at Canadiens

SENATORS (17-24-1) at CANADIENS (19-20-7)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN5

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jakob Chychrun

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Mark Kastelic

Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin), Dominik Kubalik (hip)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joshua Roy -- Sean Monahan -- Joel Armia

Tanner Pearson -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Michael Pezzetta

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Jayden Struble -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Sam Montembeault, Jesse Ylonen

Injured: Alex Newhook (ankle)

Status report

Korpisalo is expected to make his third start in four games. ... Senators coach Jacques Martin said there will be some game-time decisions. … Allen will make his second start in nine games and first since Jan. 15, when he made 32 saves in a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche. … Pearson will return after missing 19 games because of an upper-body injury. ... Xhekaj, who was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday, will play his first game for Montreal since he sustained an upper-body injury Nov. 16 and was subsequently assigned to Laval. … Kovacevic will play after being a healthy scratch for the past three games; Harris, a defenseman, will be scratched.