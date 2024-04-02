Senators at Wild

By NHL.com
SENATORS (33-36-4) at WILD (35-29-9)

8 p.m. ET; BSN, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Angus Crookshank -- Ridley Greig -- Dominik Kubalik

Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Tyler Kleven -- Erik Brannstrom

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Travis Hamonic

Injured: Josh Norris (shoulder), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body), Thomas Chabot (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Adam Beckman -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Frederick Gaudreau

Mason Shaw -- Jake Lucchini -- Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Declan Chisholm -- Jon Merrill

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body)

Suspended: Ryan Hartman

Status report

The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. ... Korpisalo will make his fifth start in six games. ... Foligno, a forward, will miss his third straight game. ... Hartman, a forward, will miss his first of a three-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ... Fleury will start after Gustavsson started the previous two games.

