Senators at Wild

SENATORS (33-36-4) at WILD (35-29-9)
8 p.m. ET; BSN, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Angus Crookshank -- Ridley Greig -- Dominik Kubalik
Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Tyler Kleven -- Erik Brannstrom
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Travis Hamonic
Injured: Josh Norris (shoulder), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body), Thomas Chabot (lower body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Adam Beckman -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Frederick Gaudreau
Mason Shaw -- Jake Lucchini -- Vinni Lettieri
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian
Declan Chisholm -- Jon Merrill
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body)
Suspended: Ryan Hartman
Status report
The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. ... Korpisalo will make his fifth start in six games. ... Foligno, a forward, will miss his third straight game. ... Hartman, a forward, will miss his first of a three-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ... Fleury will start after Gustavsson started the previous two games.