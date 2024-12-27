Senators GM Staios talks growth of young team in Q&A with NHL.com

It has been more than a year since the NHL Board of Governors unanimously approved the sale of the Ottawa Senators to Michael Andlauer, and he and general manager Steve Staios have the team trending in the right direction.

Andlauer took control Sept. 21, 2023 and hired Staios as president of hockey operations. Staios assumed the role of general manager a month later, replacing Pierre Dorion.

Staios played 16 seasons in the NHL as a defenseman with the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Atlanta Thrashers, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and New York Islanders. He had 220 points (56 goals, 164 assists) in 1,001 games and six points (one goal, five assists) in 33 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, making it to Game 7 of the Final with the Oilers in 2006.

After retiring as a player following the 2011-12 season, Staios started his path toward NHL management when he was hired as a player development adviser with Toronto Maple Leafs in July 2012. He left Toronto in 2015 to become president and general manager of the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League.

Under his management, Hamilton won the OHL championship in 2018 and 2022. Staios returned to the NHL in October 2022 as an adviser with Edmonton and left to join Ottawa after Andlauer bought the team from the family of the late Eugene Melnyk.

Going into the Christmas break, the Senators (18-14-2) held the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. They were on a six-game winning streak before losing 3-1 at the Oilers on Sunday.

In their first game back from the break, the Senators travel to face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN360, CITY, SNW).

Ottawa has not qualified for the playoffs since 2017. Staios is working on making the Senators a Stanley Cup contender and with a good young core, led by captain Brady Tkachuk, has the pillars in place to build a strong team.

NHL.com talked with Staios about his time with the Senators and his plans for the team going forward.

How would you assess your first year as general manager of the Senators?

"I think we’ve taken a step, we’ve made lots of changes, some more evident and some more subtle. Just in the process and the things that we’ve done, we feel like we’re starting to build a foundation, but it’s just one step and it’s a long way to go."

When you took over with Michael Andlauer, did you have a vision for the team and a plan on how to get to where you wanted to be?

"Absolutely. You have your initial assessment and then you have to watch it. We got a sense of what it was going to look like and how we somehow had to have patience and steps to building this. We feel like this is the first step.

"We have a strong, young core. They’re not as young anymore, but relative to becoming contenders and a playoff team, there are still experiences that they need to go through. The positive as we’re getting to the halfway point of this season, we’ve played some good hockey against some very good teams. We hit a streak of adversity and we’ve bounced back and those are the types of things that the group as a whole needs to go through."

You made some good moves this summer. How important was it to bring Travis Green in as coach?

"It was a really good process to go through for me and the entire organization. Every gentleman I spoke to and interviewed at length, they can all coach. What I focused in on was who the best person was for this job for this team at this time. Certainly, I think Travis’ experience with Vancouver with the age of that group, the dynamics of that group and how he was able to improve that group in general, but also each individual got better. He’s got a track record of that, dating back to his days in the American Hockey League. I feel with the impressionable group that we have here, the players are high-character guys, and they want the coaching. I think Travis has really enjoyed that and that process of getting Travis in here was an interesting one. You’re looking at a few different candidates that you get intrigued by, but we certainly dug in on a number of areas and Travis far and away became the right guy for us."

For a lot of teams it starts in goal, and you were able to get Linus Ullmark. How important was that for your team?

"Initially it was months in the making before we got to a deal, but to me it was a matter of, how many opportunities do you get to get a goaltender of this caliber at this stage in his career, where he’s established himself and he still has some runway for sure to continue to go. That was a priority. We had three priorities going into the offseason and one was goaltending, balancing out the defense was the second and the third, certainly this core deserved it, was to bring in some veteran players to wrap around them to help them continue grow and develop as well. They’ve earned that support.

"Unfortunately, David Perron, who has a real positive impact with this group, has dealt with some injuries, so we’re looking forward to his return. Nick Jensen was another player, and he probably brought in a little bit more than what we even thought. From a playing perspective we’re really happy with what he’s done, but also from a leadership perspective."