Senators at Panthers projected lineups

SENATORS (1-0-0) at PANTHERS (2-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN1
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Michael Amadio
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- Olle Lycksell
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Donovan Sebrango -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Jordan Spence, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Drake Batherson (undisclosed), Tyler Kleven (undisclosed)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Luke Kunin -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Danill Tarasov
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
Status report
The Senators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Batherson, a forward, skated on each of the top two lines during practice Friday and could return. ... Kulikov was placed on injured reserve; an update on the defenseman, who left in the second period of a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, could come Saturday night, coach Paul Maurice said. ... Balinskis will make his season debut in Kulikov's place.