Senators at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SENATORS (1-0-0) at PANTHERS (2-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN1

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Michael Amadio

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- Olle Lycksell

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Donovan Sebrango -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Jordan Spence, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Drake Batherson (undisclosed), Tyler Kleven (undisclosed)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Luke Kunin -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Danill Tarasov

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Status report

The Senators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Batherson, a forward, skated on each of the top two lines during practice Friday and could return. ... Kulikov was placed on injured reserve; an update on the defenseman, who left in the second period of a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, could come Saturday night, coach Paul Maurice said. ... Balinskis will make his season debut in Kulikov's place.

