Senators at Panthers projected lineups

SENATORS (38-25-10) at PANTHERS (35-35-3)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Tyler Kleven -- Artem Zub
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Jordan Spence
Lassi Thompson -- Carter Yakemchuk
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid, Jorian Donovan
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Mackie Samoskevich -- Eetu Luostarinen -- A.J. Greer
Jesper Boqvist -- Tomas Nosek -- Noah Gregor
Cole Reinhardt -- Luke Kunin -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Donovan Sebrango -- Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov -- Mike Benning
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Nolan Foote
Injured: Evan Rodrigues (finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Sanderson was on the ice with the the Senators for the second straight day in a noncontact jersey; the defenseman will miss his 12th consecutive game but is continuing to improve, Ottawa coach Travis Green said. ... Bennett will return after missing two games because of a previously undisclosed paternity leave. … Rodrigues, a center, will have surgery on his fractured finger this week and will be out the rest of the season. … Schwindt, a forward, is the only injured Panthers player who has a chance to return before the end of the regular season, Florida coach Paul Maurice said.