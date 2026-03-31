Senators at Panthers projected lineups

SENATORS (38-25-10) at PANTHERS (35-35-3)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Tyler Kleven -- Artem Zub

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Jordan Spence

Lassi Thompson -- Carter Yakemchuk

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid, Jorian Donovan

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Mackie Samoskevich -- Eetu Luostarinen -- A.J. Greer

Jesper Boqvist -- Tomas Nosek -- Noah Gregor

Cole Reinhardt -- Luke Kunin -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Donovan Sebrango -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Mike Benning

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Nolan Foote

Injured: Evan Rodrigues (finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Sanderson was on the ice with the the Senators for the second straight day in a noncontact jersey; the defenseman will miss his 12th consecutive game but is continuing to improve, Ottawa coach Travis Green said. ... Bennett will return after missing two games because of a previously undisclosed paternity leave. … Rodrigues, a center, will have surgery on his fractured finger this week and will be out the rest of the season. … Schwindt, a forward, is the only injured Panthers player who has a chance to return before the end of the regular season, Florida coach Paul Maurice said.