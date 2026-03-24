Senators at Red Wings projected lineups

SENATORS (37-24-9) at RED WINGS (38-24-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Lassi Thomson -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Carter Yakemchuk -- Jorian Donovan

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (upper body), Thomas Chabot (upper body), Lassi Thomson (undisclosed)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp -- Emmitt Finnie -- Mason Appleton

James van Riemsdyk -- Marco Kasper -- Dominik Shine

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Sheldon Dries

Injured: Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed)

Status report

Yakemchuk and Donovan each will make his NHL debut; each was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League after defensemen Chabot and Thomson were injured during a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday. ... Larkin will be a game-time decision; he hopes to get final clearance from the team’s medical staff later Tuesday after missing seven games. ... The Red Wings held an optional morning skate. ... Detroit assigned forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.