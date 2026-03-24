Senators at Red Wings projected lineups

SENATORS (37-24-9) at RED WINGS (38-24-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Lassi Thomson -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Carter Yakemchuk -- Jorian Donovan
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (upper body), Thomas Chabot (upper body), Lassi Thomson (undisclosed)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp -- Emmitt Finnie -- Mason Appleton
James van Riemsdyk -- Marco Kasper -- Dominik Shine
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Sheldon Dries
Injured: Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed)
Status report
Yakemchuk and Donovan each will make his NHL debut; each was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League after defensemen Chabot and Thomson were injured during a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday. ... Larkin will be a game-time decision; he hopes to get final clearance from the team’s medical staff later Tuesday after missing seven games. ... The Red Wings held an optional morning skate. ... Detroit assigned forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.