Senators at Red Wings

SENATORS (19-25-2) at RED WINGS (26-18-5)
7 p.m. ET; BSDET, SN, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Parker Kelly
Thomas Chabot -- Jakob Chychrun
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
Mads Sogaard
Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Mark Kastelic
Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin), Travis Hamonic (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Robby Fabbri
Christian Fischer -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen
Klim Kostin -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Olli Maatta -- Jeff Petry
Justin Holl -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: None
Injured: Patrick Kane (lower body), Ben Chiarot (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)
Status report
Korpisalo will make his seventh start in eight games. ... The Senators have juggled their first two lines, with Tkachuk and Joseph switching spots. ... The Red Wings will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ... Kane said Tuesday he expects to return when Detroit comes back after the break for NHL All-Star Weekend, against the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 10; the forward will miss his seventh straight game. ... Lyon will start for the 14th time in 15 games.