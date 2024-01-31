Senators at Red Wings

By NHL.com
SENATORS (19-25-2) at RED WINGS (26-18-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSDET, SN, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Parker Kelly

Thomas Chabot -- Jakob Chychrun

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Mark Kastelic

Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin), Travis Hamonic (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Robby Fabbri

Christian Fischer -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen

Klim Kostin -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Olli Maatta -- Jeff Petry

Justin Holl -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: None

Injured: Patrick Kane (lower body), Ben Chiarot (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)

Status report

Korpisalo will make his seventh start in eight games. ... The Senators have juggled their first two lines, with Tkachuk and Joseph switching spots. ... The Red Wings will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ... Kane said Tuesday he expects to return when Detroit comes back after the break for NHL All-Star Weekend, against the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 10; the forward will miss his seventh straight game. ... Lyon will start for the 14th time in 15 games.

