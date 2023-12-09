Senators at Red Wings

SENATORS (10-11-0) at RED WINGS (14-7-4)

7 pm ET; BSDET, TVAS2, CITY

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph

Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Jiri Smejkal

Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Zack MacEwen

Injured: Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain), Thomas Chabot (knee)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Joe Veleno – Patrick Kane

Robby Fabbri – Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen – Andrew Copp -- David Perron

Klim Kostin -- Daniel Sprong -- Christian Fischer

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot – Jeff Petry

Justin Holl -- Jake Walman

Alex Lyon

Ville Husso

Scratched: James Reimer, Olli Maatta

Injured: J.T. Compher (undisclosed)

Status report

Smejkal was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League and will be making his NHL debut at age 27. … Walman, who normally plays on the top defense pair with Seider, split time with Maatta at practice on Friday. Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said it will be a game-time decision on which plays Saturday.