Senators at Red Wings

SENATORS (10-11-0) at RED WINGS (14-7-4)
7 pm ET; BSDET, TVAS2, CITY
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph
Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Jiri Smejkal
Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Jakob Chychrun -- Artem Zub
Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Zack MacEwen
Injured: Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain), Thomas Chabot (knee)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Joe Veleno – Patrick Kane
Robby Fabbri – Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen – Andrew Copp -- David Perron
Klim Kostin -- Daniel Sprong -- Christian Fischer
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot – Jeff Petry
Justin Holl -- Jake Walman
Alex Lyon
Ville Husso
Scratched: James Reimer, Olli Maatta
Injured: J.T. Compher (undisclosed)
Status report
Smejkal was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League and will be making his NHL debut at age 27. … Walman, who normally plays on the top defense pair with Seider, split time with Maatta at practice on Friday. Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said it will be a game-time decision on which plays Saturday.