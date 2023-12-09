Senators at Red Wings

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (10-11-0) at RED WINGS (14-7-4)

7 pm ET; BSDET, TVAS2, CITY

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph

Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Jiri Smejkal

Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Zack MacEwen

Injured: Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain), Thomas Chabot (knee)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Joe Veleno – Patrick Kane

Robby Fabbri – Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond 

Michael Rasmussen – Andrew Copp -- David Perron

Klim Kostin -- Daniel Sprong -- Christian Fischer

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot – Jeff Petry

Justin Holl -- Jake Walman

Alex Lyon

Ville Husso

Scratched: James Reimer, Olli Maatta

Injured: J.T. Compher (undisclosed)

Status report

Smejkal was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League and will be making his NHL debut at age 27. … Walman, who normally plays on the top defense pair with Seider, split time with Maatta at practice on Friday. Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said it will be a game-time decision on which plays Saturday.

Latest News

NHL Buzz news and notes December 8

NHL Buzz: Dahlin returns for Sabres against Canadiens
NHL betting odds for December 9 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 9
Toronto goalie Woll injury status week to week high ankle sprain

Woll week to week with ankle injury for Maple Leafs
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Robert Bortuzzo traded to New York Islanders by St. Louis Blues

Bortuzzo traded to Islanders by Blues
Maple Leafs Joseph Woll injury status update

Woll week to week for Maple Leafs with ankle injury
CHL notebook Islanders prospect Justin Gill thriving in QMJHL

CHL notebook: Islanders prospect Gill proving patience pays off
NHL On Tap news and notes December 9

NHL On Tap: Forsberg, Predators look to stay hot at Maple Leafs
Minnesota Wild facing adversity for first time under John Hynes

Wild facing adversity for 1st time under Hynes with back-to-back losses 
NHL morning skate for December 9

NHL Morning Skate for December 9
Minnesota Wild Edmonton Oilers game recap December 8

Bouchard scores twice, Oilers defeat Wild for 6th straight win
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Goal of the Season? McDavid waits and waits and waits and waits and scores
St. Louis Blues Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 8

Greaves makes 41 saves for 1st NHL win, Blue Jackets defeat Blues
Pittsburgh Penguins Florida Panthers game recap December 8

Luostarinen breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers defeat Penguins
Panthers honor Patric Hornqvist career

Hornqvist honored by Panthers, drops puck before game vs. Penguins
Peter Laviolette Washington Capitals doing well after split

Laviolette, Capitals doing well after mutual decision to part ways
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings