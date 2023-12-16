Duchene helps Stars charge past Senators

Jake Oettinger allowed two goals on two shots before exiting the game with a lower-body injury in the first period, and Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves in relief for the Stars (17-8-3).

“Just a tough situation and what they pay me for, I guess,” Wedgewood said. “Wish my skates would be a little tighter, my gear a little wetter from warmups, and stuff like that. But you get in there. Unfortunately they get another one right there after we woke ourselves up. Challenged me to get my mind in the game. The rest of the 40-plus minutes of the game, I felt like I got into my hockey game and we came away with a win. Not going to draw them up like that, but we'll take them."

Oettinger left at 8:03 of the first, appearing to be in discomfort after stretching his left pad out to try to stop a shot attempt. He won't travel with Dallas for its game at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, but coach Pete DeBoer did not have a further update on him.

“Early in the game, no time to prepare, and [Wedgewood] was great,” Duchene said. “He's going to potentially have to carry the mail here for us, and we have all the confidence in him. That's why the backup goalie position is so important in this league now. Wish ‘Otter’ well, hopefully he's back really soon."

Drake Batherson scored twice, Jakob Chychrun had three assists, and Tim Stützle had two assists for the Senators (11-14-0), who have lost three games in a row. Anton Forsberg made 19 saves.

Ottawa was coming off a 4-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

“That was a lot better 60 minutes by us as a group,” Chychrun said. “Boys worked hard. [Played with] 10 forwards (after two left because of injury), second night of a back-to-back, and guys are competing out to the end. It’s one of the ones that just stings a bit, but we’ve got to continue to play that way and continue to push for better results.”