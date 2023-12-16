Oettinger leaves Stars victory against Senators with lower-body injury

Exits at 8:03 of 1st period, won't travel for game at Blues on Saturday

dal-oettinger-injury

© Sam Hodde/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jake Oettinger sustained a lower-body injury and left the Dallas Stars' 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday.

The goalie was helped off the ice and went to the dressing room at 8:03 of the first period, replaced by Scott Wedgewood. Oettinger appeared to be in discomfort after stretching out his right pad to try to stop a shot attempt.

Coach Pete DeBoer did not have an update after the game on Oettinger, who won't travel with the team for its game at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, TXA 21).

The Stars trailed 2-0 when Oettinger left. He allowed two goals on two shots.

Wedgewood made 25 saves.

“Early in the game, no time to prepare, and [Wedgewood] was great,” Dallas forward Matt Duchene said. “He's going to potentially have to carry the mail here for us, and we have all the confidence in him. That's why the backup goalie position is so important in this league now. Wish ‘Otter’ well, hopefully he's back really soon."

Oettinger is 11-7-2 with a 2.93 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage and one shutout in 21 games this season (all starts).

