Senators at Stars

SENATORS (11-13-0) at STARS (16-8-3)

8 p.m. ET; BSSW, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Parker Kelly -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph

Rourke Chartier -- Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Vladimir Tarasenko, Jiri Smejkal

Injured: Thomas Chabot (undisclosed)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa – Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist

Injured: None

Status report

Tarasenko, a forward, will miss the game because of a family matter. ... The Senators did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. ... Forsberg could start after Korpisalo made 26 saves Thursday. ... The Stars conducted an optional morning skate Friday. ... Oettinger will make his 12th start in 15 games.