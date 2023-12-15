Senators at Stars

SENATORS (11-13-0) at STARS (16-8-3)
8 p.m. ET; BSSW, TSN5, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux
Dominik Kubalik -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Parker Kelly -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph
Rourke Chartier -- Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Jakob Chychrun -- Artem Zub
Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Vladimir Tarasenko, Jiri Smejkal
Injured: Thomas Chabot (undisclosed)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa – Sam Steel
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist
Injured: None
Status report
Tarasenko, a forward, will miss the game because of a family matter. ... The Senators did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. ... Forsberg could start after Korpisalo made 26 saves Thursday. ... The Stars conducted an optional morning skate Friday. ... Oettinger will make his 12th start in 15 games.