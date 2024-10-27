Senators at Avalanche projected lineups

SENATORS (4-3-0) at AVALANCHE (4-4-0)
9 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN5, RDSI
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Michael Amadio
Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor -- Ridly Greig -- Nick Cousins
Cole Reinhardt -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: David Perron, Mads Sogaard
Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (undisclosed)
Avalanche projected lineup
Ross Colton -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Logan O'Connor
Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Joel Kiviranta
Chris Wagner -- Ivan Ivan -- Matt Stienburg
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard-- Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski
Justus Annunen
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen, John Ludvig
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Status report
Ottawa held an optional morning skate. ... Pinto, a forward, is week to week, Senators coach Travis Green said. Reinhardt replaces him in the lineup. ... Colorado held an optional morning skate. ... Colton and Wood, who each missed practice Saturday, will play. ... Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Drouin, a forward, is considered day to day at this point.