Senators at Avalanche projected lineups

SENATORS (4-3-0) at AVALANCHE (4-4-0)

9 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN5, RDSI

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Michael Amadio

Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor -- Ridly Greig -- Nick Cousins

Cole Reinhardt -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: David Perron, Mads Sogaard

Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (undisclosed)

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Logan O'Connor

Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Joel Kiviranta

Chris Wagner -- Ivan Ivan -- Matt Stienburg

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard-- Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen, John Ludvig

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

Ottawa held an optional morning skate. ... Pinto, a forward, is week to week, Senators coach Travis Green said. Reinhardt replaces him in the lineup. ... Colorado held an optional morning skate. ... Colton and Wood, who each missed practice Saturday, will play. ... Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Drouin, a forward, is considered day to day at this point.