Senators at Avalanche

SENATORS (11-16-0) at AVALANCHE (19-11-2)
9 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN5, RDSI
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux
Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Angus Crookshank
Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic
Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Zack MacEwen
Injured: Thomas Chabot (undisclosed), Rourke Chartier (upper body), Mathieu Joseph (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Jonathan Drouin
Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Logan O'Connor
Kurtis MacDermid -- Ben Meyers
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Bowen Byram
Caleb Jones -- Jack Johnson
Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Samuel Girard, Fredrik Olofsson, Joel Kiviranta
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body)
Status report
Ottawa held an optional morning skate. … Senators coach Jacques Martin said there would be no lineup changes from a 4-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. … MacKinnon and Colton, who each missed the morning skate due to maintenance, will play. … Girard, a defenseman who missed the past 16 games after entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program on Nov. 24, participated in morning skate but isn't ready to return. … Makar, who missed the past three games with a lower-body injury, will be a game-time decision.