Senators at Avalanche

SENATORS (11-16-0) at AVALANCHE (19-11-2)

9 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN5, RDSI

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Angus Crookshank

Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Zack MacEwen

Injured: Thomas Chabot (undisclosed), Rourke Chartier (upper body), Mathieu Joseph (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Jonathan Drouin

Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Logan O'Connor

Kurtis MacDermid -- Ben Meyers

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Bowen Byram

Caleb Jones -- Jack Johnson

Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Samuel Girard, Fredrik Olofsson, Joel Kiviranta

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body)

Status report

Ottawa held an optional morning skate. … Senators coach Jacques Martin said there would be no lineup changes from a 4-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. … MacKinnon and Colton, who each missed the morning skate due to maintenance, will play. … Girard, a defenseman who missed the past 16 games after entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program on Nov. 24, participated in morning skate but isn't ready to return. … Makar, who missed the past three games with a lower-body injury, will be a game-time decision.