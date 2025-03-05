Senators at Blackhawks projected lineups

SENATORS (30-25-5) at BLACKHAWKS (19-35-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SN, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Angus Crookshank -- Adam Gaudette -- Matthew Highmore
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Travis Hamonic -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Tyler Kleven (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Frank Nazar
Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Alec Martinez
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Petr Mrazek, TJ Brodie
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (high ankle sprain), Nick Foligno (back), Philipp Kurashev (hand)
Status report
The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-4 shootout loss at the Washington Capitals on Monday … Forwards Dickinson, Foligno and Kurashev each took part in the Blackhawks morning skate Wednesday wearing a non-contact jersey. ... Soderblom will start after Knight made 41 saves in his Chicago debut on Monday, a 5-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings … Mrazek, a goalie, will be scratched for the second straight game.