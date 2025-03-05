Senators at Blackhawks projected lineups

SENATORS (30-25-5) at BLACKHAWKS (19-35-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SN, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Angus Crookshank -- Adam Gaudette -- Matthew Highmore

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Travis Hamonic -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Tyler Kleven (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Frank Nazar

Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Alec Martinez

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Petr Mrazek, TJ Brodie

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (high ankle sprain), Nick Foligno (back), Philipp Kurashev (hand)

Status report

The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-4 shootout loss at the Washington Capitals on Monday … Forwards Dickinson, Foligno and Kurashev each took part in the Blackhawks morning skate Wednesday wearing a non-contact jersey. ... Soderblom will start after Knight made 41 saves in his Chicago debut on Monday, a 5-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings … Mrazek, a goalie, will be scratched for the second straight game.