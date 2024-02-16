Senators at Blackhawks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
SENATORS (22-26-2) at BLACKHAWKS (14-37-3)

3 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN5, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson – Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Erik Brannstrom

Injured: None

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard -- Nick Foligno -- Phillip Kurashev

Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Colin Blackwell --Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Lukas Recheil -- Zach Sanford -- MacKenzie Entwistle

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Boris Katchouk, Reese Johnson, Louis Crevier

Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Anthony Beauvillier (wrist), Connor Murphy (lower body)

Status report

Sanderson and Zub each is expected to return after practicing Friday; Sanderson missed three games and Zub missed two, each with a lower-body injury. ... Forsberg could start after Koprisalo made 15 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday … The Senators returned defenseman Max Guenette to Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday … Mrazek is expected to start after Soderblom made 23 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday … Neither Jones (maintenance) nor Raddysh (right quad) practiced Friday … Beauvillier, a forward, practiced Friday and said he hopes to return either at the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday or at home against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

