Senators at Blackhawks

SENATORS (22-26-2) at BLACKHAWKS (14-37-3)
3 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN5, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Dominik Kubalik -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson – Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Erik Brannstrom
Injured: None
Blackhawks projected lineup
Connor Bedard -- Nick Foligno -- Phillip Kurashev
Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Colin Blackwell --Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Lukas Recheil -- Zach Sanford -- MacKenzie Entwistle
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi -- Isaak Phillips
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Boris Katchouk, Reese Johnson, Louis Crevier
Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Anthony Beauvillier (wrist), Connor Murphy (lower body)
Status report
Sanderson and Zub each is expected to return after practicing Friday; Sanderson missed three games and Zub missed two, each with a lower-body injury. ... Forsberg could start after Koprisalo made 15 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday … The Senators returned defenseman Max Guenette to Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday … Mrazek is expected to start after Soderblom made 23 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday … Neither Jones (maintenance) nor Raddysh (right quad) practiced Friday … Beauvillier, a forward, practiced Friday and said he hopes to return either at the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday or at home against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.