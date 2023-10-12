Latest News

Snow's family performs ceremonial puck drop before Flames opener
NHL Buzz: Arvidsson out at least 2 games for Kings with lower-body injury
Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in Blackhawks' loss to Bruins
Matthews hat trick helps Maple Leafs to shootout win against Canadiens in opener
Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony
Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in 2nd game for Blackhawks
Power signs 7-year, $58.45 million contract with Sabres
NHL opening night delivers record viewership on ESPN
Howden suspended 2 games for actions in Golden Knights game
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Wild pack school bus for 1st day of season in funny video
Patriots guess unique hockey terms, Bruins show approval
Prudential Center reveals new menu ahead of Devils season opener
Fantilli set to make NHL debut for Blue Jackets on 19th birthday
Pluses, minuses for Blackhawks-Bruins, Avalanche-Kings
Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
NHL On Tap: Bedard travels to Boston for 2nd game, start of Bruins' 100th season

Hurricanes recover in season opener, defeat Senators 

Skjei gets go-ahead goal for Carolina after Kelly, Stutzle score 35 seconds apart for Ottawa

Recap: Senators at Hurricanes 10.11.23

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Brady Skjei scored the go-ahead goal and had an assist for the Carolina Hurricanes, who recovered for a 5-3 season-opening win against the Ottawa Senators at PNC Arena on Wednesday.

Jordan Staal had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Michael Bunting, Teuvo Teravainen and Jaccob Slavin scored. Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.

Mathieu Joseph and Parker Kelly each had a goal and an assist. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators. Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves in his debut for the Senators after signing a five-year, $20 million contract ($4 million average annual value) on July 1.

Joseph tipped Artem Zub’s shot from the right point to put the Senators up 1-0 at 3:14 of the first period.

Bunting’s power-play goal at 2:55 of the second period tied the game 1-1. He took a pass near the goal line from Sebastian Aho and skated across the crease before tucking the puck around Korpisalo’s right pad. The goal was Bunting’s first with Carolina after signing a three-year, $13.5 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) on July 1.

Teravainen gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead at 17:57 of the second period when he one-timed a cross-ice pass from Martin Necas in the right faceoff circle.

Staal took a short pass from Jordan Martinook and cut to the slot before roofing a backhand for a 3-1 lead 20 seconds into the third period.

The Senators scored twice in 35 seconds to tie the game. Kelly scored shorthanded at the net off a pass from Joseph to make it 3-2 at 5:14 before Tim Stutzle beat Brett Pesce off the rush and scored from the left face-off circle to tie the game 3-3 at 5:49.

Skjei one-timed a shot from the left boards to put the Hurricanes ahead 4-3 at 7:51 before Slavin scored shorthanded at 11:05 on a short-side wrist shot for the 5-3 final.