Hurricanes recover in season opener, defeat Senators 

Jordan Staal had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Michael Bunting, Teuvo Teravainen and Jaccob Slavin scored. Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.

Mathieu Joseph and Parker Kelly each had a goal and an assist. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators. Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves in his debut for the Senators after signing a five-year, $20 million contract ($4 million average annual value) on July 1.

Joseph tipped Artem Zub’s shot from the right point to put the Senators up 1-0 at 3:14 of the first period.

Bunting’s power-play goal at 2:55 of the second period tied the game 1-1. He took a pass near the goal line from Sebastian Aho and skated across the crease before tucking the puck around Korpisalo’s right pad. The goal was Bunting’s first with Carolina after signing a three-year, $13.5 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) on July 1.

Teravainen gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead at 17:57 of the second period when he one-timed a cross-ice pass from Martin Necas in the right faceoff circle.

Staal took a short pass from Jordan Martinook and cut to the slot before roofing a backhand for a 3-1 lead 20 seconds into the third period.

The Senators scored twice in 35 seconds to tie the game. Kelly scored shorthanded at the net off a pass from Joseph to make it 3-2 at 5:14 before Tim Stutzle beat Brett Pesce off the rush and scored from the left face-off circle to tie the game 3-3 at 5:49.

Skjei one-timed a shot from the left boards to put the Hurricanes ahead 4-3 at 7:51 before Slavin scored shorthanded at 11:05 on a short-side wrist shot for the 5-3 final.