Senators at Hurricanes

SENATORS (0-0-0) at HURRICANES (0-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, SN1, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik -- Roarke Chartier -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Parker Kelly -- Mark Kastelic
Jakob Chychrun -- Thomas Chabot
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Josh Norris (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Tony DeAngelo
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Jalen Chatfield
Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (knee)
Status report
Senators forward Shane Pinto remains unsigned. … Norris, a forward, participated in Ottawa’s morning skate but will not play. … The Senators could dress 17 players because of NHL salary cap restraints. ... The Hurricanes could dress forwards and seven defensemen. … Svechnikov, a forward, remains on injured reserve following surgery in July for a torn ACL.