Senators at Hurricanes

SENATORS (0-0-0) at HURRICANES (0-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, SN1, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Roarke Chartier -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Parker Kelly -- Mark Kastelic

Jakob Chychrun -- Thomas Chabot

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Norris (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Tony DeAngelo

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Jalen Chatfield

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (knee)

Status report

Senators forward Shane Pinto remains unsigned. … Norris, a forward, participated in Ottawa’s morning skate but will not play. … The Senators could dress 17 players because of NHL salary cap restraints. ... The Hurricanes could dress forwards and seven defensemen. … Svechnikov, a forward, remains on injured reserve following surgery in July for a torn ACL.