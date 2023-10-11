Latest News

Kevin Weekes pluses, minuses for Chicago-Boston, Colorado-Los Angeles

nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

nhl on tap news and notes October 11

Brett Howden to have Player Safety hearing

nhl fantasy hockey waiver wire players to add

Buffalo to wear Rick Jeanneret patch to honor late broadcaster

Ruff signs multi-year contract to stay Devils coach

2023 Heritage Classic festivities to feature free fan park

Vegas begins repeat quest after raising 2023 banner

Seattle Kraken Vegas Golden Knights Game Recap October 10

Golden Knights raise Stanley Cup championship banner

Bedard looking ahead after memorable NHL debut with Blackhawks

Bedard shows skill in NHL debut for Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks Pittsburgh Penguins game recap October 10

Erik Karlsson has much in common with Red Kelly

Edmonton Oilers priority to improve defense this season

Boston to begin 100th season against Chicago

Senators at Hurricanes

SENATORS (0-0-0) at HURRICANES (0-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, SN1, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik -- Roarke Chartier -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Parker Kelly -- Mark Kastelic
Jakob Chychrun -- Thomas Chabot
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Norris (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Tony DeAngelo
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta

Scratched: Jalen Chatfield

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (knee)

Status report

Senators forward Shane Pinto remains unsigned. … Norris, a forward, participated in Ottawa’s morning skate but will not play. … The Senators could dress 17 players because of NHL salary cap restraints. ... The Hurricanes could dress forwards and seven defensemen. … Svechnikov, a forward, remains on injured reserve following surgery in July for a torn ACL.