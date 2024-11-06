Coach’s Challenge: OTT @ BUF – 00:37 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Ottawa

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Buffalo

Explanation:
Video review confirmed that the actions of Ottawa’s Jake Sanderson caused Buffalo’s Tage Thompson to contact Linus Ullmark prior to his goal. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 38.11 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because “the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by the defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Hellebuyck makes 21 saves, Jets shut out Utah Hockey Club for 4th straight win

Coronato ties it late, lifts Flames past Canadiens in OT

Special teams spark Maple Leafs in shutout of Bruins

Peterka has 3 points, Sabres snap 3-game slide with win against Senators

Necas’ late goal lifts Hurricanes past Flyers for 7th straight win

NHL Buzz: Johnson makes Bruins debut after signing 1-year contract

Holloway taken from bench on stretcher during Blues game

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Celebrini to return from injury for Sharks against Blue Jackets

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Ovechkin closing in on Gretzky’s record with current goal streak for Capitals

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Matthews day to day for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL On Tap: Penguins visit Islanders with Crosby 3 goals from 600

Campbell ‘always put the game first’ on way to Hall, Bettman says