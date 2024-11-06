Coach’s Challenge: OTT @ BUF – 00:37 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Ottawa

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Buffalo

Explanation:

Video review confirmed that the actions of Ottawa’s Jake Sanderson caused Buffalo’s Tage Thompson to contact Linus Ullmark prior to his goal. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 38.11 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because “the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by the defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge