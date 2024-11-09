Senators at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (6-7-0) at BRUINS (7-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, CITY

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, David Perron

Injured: Shane Pinto (undisclosed)

Bruins projected lineup

Tyler Johnson -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau

Cole Koepke -- Charlie Coyle -- Matthew Poitras

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Trent Frederic

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Morgan Geekie

Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body)

Status report

Ullmark will face his former team for the first time since the Senators acquired him in a trade with the Bruins on June 24. ... Perron, a forward, could return after missing eight games for personal reasons; he practiced the past two days. ... Pinto, a forward, also could return after missing seven games; he was a full participant during practice Friday. … Geekie, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for a third straight game.

