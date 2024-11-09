Senators at Bruins projected lineups

SENATORS (6-7-0) at BRUINS (7-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, CITY
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, David Perron
Injured: Shane Pinto (undisclosed)
Bruins projected lineup
Tyler Johnson -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau
Cole Koepke -- Charlie Coyle -- Matthew Poitras
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Trent Frederic
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Morgan Geekie
Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body)
Status report
Ullmark will face his former team for the first time since the Senators acquired him in a trade with the Bruins on June 24. ... Perron, a forward, could return after missing eight games for personal reasons; he practiced the past two days. ... Pinto, a forward, also could return after missing seven games; he was a full participant during practice Friday. … Geekie, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for a third straight game.