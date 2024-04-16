Senators at Bruins

SENATORS (36-41-4) at BRUINS (47-19-15)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Boris Katchouk -- Jiri Smejkal -- Parker Kelly
Zack Ostapchuk -- Zack MacEwen -- Dominik Kubalik
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Bokondji Imama (upper body), Mark Kastelic (upper body), Tim Stutzle (upper body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed)
Bruins projected lineup
Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk -- Jesper Boqvist -- Pat Maroon
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk -- Parker Wotherspoon
Kevin Shattenkirk -- Andrew Peeke
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Jayson Megna
Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Brandon Carlo (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Tuesday following losses Monday; the Senators were defeated 4-0 at the New York Rangers and the Bruins were defeated 2-0 at the Washington Capitals. ... Imama's status is undetermined after the forward exited early at New York; if he is unable to play, he likely would be replaced by Ostapchuk. ... Carlo, a defenseman, left early in the third period at Washington on Monday; if he cannot pay, Grzelcyk would enter the lineup in his place. ... Megna, a forward, was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and the Bruins reassigned forward John Beecher to the AHL.