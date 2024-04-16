Senators at Bruins

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (36-41-4) at BRUINS (47-19-15)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Boris Katchouk -- Jiri Smejkal -- Parker Kelly

Zack Ostapchuk -- Zack MacEwen -- Dominik Kubalik

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Bokondji Imama (upper body), Mark Kastelic (upper body), Tim Stutzle (upper body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed)

Bruins projected lineup

Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk -- Jesper Boqvist -- Pat Maroon

Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk -- Parker Wotherspoon

Kevin Shattenkirk -- Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Jayson Megna

Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Brandon Carlo (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Tuesday following losses Monday; the Senators were defeated 4-0 at the New York Rangers and the Bruins were defeated 2-0 at the Washington Capitals. ... Imama's status is undetermined after the forward exited early at New York; if he is unable to play, he likely would be replaced by Ostapchuk. ... Carlo, a defenseman, left early in the third period at Washington on Monday; if he cannot pay, Grzelcyk would enter the lineup in his place. ... Megna, a forward, was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and the Bruins reassigned forward John Beecher to the AHL.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 16

Sterling was memorable Islanders voice before making mark with Yankees 

NHL Buzz: Demko to return for Canucks against Flames

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: 4 teams still alive for 2nd East wild card

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 16

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Celebrini tops Central Scouting North American ranking for 2024 NHL Draft

Silayev tops final Central Scouting International ranking for 2024 NHL Draft

State Your Case: Hurricanes or Islanders in 1st round of playoffs

Penguins hoping to ‘get some help,’ stay alive in East wild-card race 

‘Saving Sakic’ now available, tells story of how Harrison Ford helped keep center in Denver

Granato fired as Sabres coach, no replacement named

Hurricanes to play Islanders in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

McDavid becomes 4th player in NHL history to get 100 assists in season

McDavid gets 100th assist, Oilers score 9 in win against Sharks

Kings lose to Wild, fail to gain in Pacific

Capitals 'focus on us' with opportunity to control playoff destiny