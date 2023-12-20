Senators blow 3-goal lead to Coyotes, lose 1st game under Martin

Martin previously was Ottawa’s coach from 1996-2004. He replaced D.J. Smith, who was fired Monday.

“I felt comfortable, we had some good meetings today. … I think we did some really good things,” said Martin, who has 613 regular-season NHL wins with four teams. “It’s going to be a process, it’s not going to happen all in one day. But what I want to see is a progression as we move along.”

Michael Kesselring scored the go-ahead goal at 16:27 of the third period after J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller scored 33 seconds apart earlier in the period to tie it 3-3.

“I think we outplayed them, to be honest, just a few little mistakes,” Kesselring said. “We kept on them and there was a belief in the room we were going to come back and win, and that’s what we did.”