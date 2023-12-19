Senators shake-up sends message of urgency to team

Change is never easy, and yet the Ottawa Senators have experienced a lot of it this season.

There was more Monday, when coach D.J. Smith was fired and replaced on an interim basis by Jacques Martin. Assistant Davis Payne was also let go and replaced by Daniel Alfredsson.

That might not be the end of it either. They still don't have a full-time general manager, and it's not clear how long Martin will be behind the bench.

"There isn't a year I don't think where there is as many changes as we've had to deal with and certainly lots of adversity as well," said Steve Staios, Ottawa's president of hockey operations and interim general manager.

Regardless of all the changes, how the Senators handle themselves now will determine if they can climb out of the basement in the Eastern Conference standings and start to live up to the promise they had as a potential Stanley Cup Playoff contender heading into the season.

The Senators are 11-15-0 through 26 games. Their 22 points are the fewest in the Eastern Conference even though they have played the fewest games of any team in the NHL.

"I do have faith in this group," Staios said. "I have faith in the leadership of this group and the character of this group. I think with the right guidance and environment that they can get to that level. There's plenty of room for optimism within our group with the individuals that we have. I think it's our job now to make sure that we steady these things."

A new owner, Michael Andlauer, and Staios came aboard in September. The Senators fired general manager Pierre Dorion on Nov. 1, with Staois replacing him on an interim basis. And on Monday it was the coaching change.

Staios was not clear if the Senators will hire a new full-time general manager and full-time coach before the end of the season. He didn't rule out the possibility of it happening, though.

"But we want to look at the short-term solution to make sure we give our players the best chance to compete on a given night and also make sure we're taking a long-term look at this to make sure that we make the right decisions there," Staios said.