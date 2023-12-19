Senators at Coyotes

SENATORS (11-15-0) at COYOTES (15-13-2)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux
Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Angus Crookshank
Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun - Jacob Bernard-Docker
Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Zack MacEwen
Injured: Thomas Chabot (undisclosed), Rourke Chartier (upper body), Mathieu Joseph (lower body)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Alex Kerfoot
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Zach Sanford
Liam O’Brien -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker
J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba
Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher
Travis Dermott -- Michael Kesselring
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Josh Brown, Milos Kelemen
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body), Sean Durzi (lower body)
Status report
The Senators and Coyotes each had an optional morning skate. … Jacques Martin will debut as Senators interim coach replacing D.J. Smith, who was fired Monday. ... Tarasenko is expected to return after missing two gmes to deal with family matters with MacEwen, a forward, likely coming out. ... During practice Monday, Kerfoot moved from the McBain line to Schmaltz's line and Zucker went down to Cooley's line.