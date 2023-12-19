Senators at Coyotes

SENATORS (11-15-0) at COYOTES (15-13-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Angus Crookshank

Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun - Jacob Bernard-Docker

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Zack MacEwen

Injured: Thomas Chabot (undisclosed), Rourke Chartier (upper body), Mathieu Joseph (lower body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Alex Kerfoot

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Zach Sanford

Liam O’Brien -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Travis Dermott -- Michael Kesselring

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Brown, Milos Kelemen

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body), Sean Durzi (lower body)

Status report

The Senators and Coyotes each had an optional morning skate. … Jacques Martin will debut as Senators interim coach replacing D.J. Smith, who was fired Monday. ... Tarasenko is expected to return after missing two gmes to deal with family matters with MacEwen, a forward, likely coming out. ... During practice Monday, Kerfoot moved from the McBain line to Schmaltz's line and Zucker went down to Cooley's line.