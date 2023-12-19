Senators at Coyotes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (11-15-0) at COYOTES (15-13-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Angus Crookshank

Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun - Jacob Bernard-Docker

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Zack MacEwen

Injured: Thomas Chabot (undisclosed), Rourke Chartier (upper body), Mathieu Joseph (lower body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Alex Kerfoot

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Zach Sanford

Liam O’Brien -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Travis Dermott -- Michael Kesselring

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Brown, Milos Kelemen

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body), Sean Durzi (lower body)

Status report

The Senators and Coyotes each had an optional morning skate. … Jacques Martin will debut as Senators interim coach replacing D.J. Smith, who was fired Monday. ... Tarasenko is expected to return after missing two gmes to deal with family matters with MacEwen, a forward, likely coming out. ... During practice Monday, Kerfoot moved from the McBain line to Schmaltz's line and Zucker went down to Cooley's line.

Latest News

Minnesota Wild Mats Zuccarello injury status

Zuccarello out week to week for Wild with upper-body injury
Edmonton Oilers New York Islanders game recap December 19

Special teams lift Islanders past Oilers
Minnesota Wild Boston Bruins game recap December 19

Kaprizov, Wild recover for OT victory against Bruins
Philadelphia Flyers New Jersey Devils game recap December 19

Flyers top Devils in OT, extend point streak to 9
Vegas Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes game recap December 19

Bunting has 3 points, Hurricanes cruise past Golden Knights
Columbus Blue Jackets Buffalo Sabres game recap December 19

Marchenko has natural hat trick, Blue Jackets score 9 in win against Sabres
New York Rangers Toronto Maple Leafs game recap December 19

Rangers overcome Matthews' 2 goals, defeat Maple Leafs
St Louis Blues Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 19

Kucherov scores twice for Lightning in win against Blues
Noa Diop makes roster of French U18 womens national team

Diop makes roster of French U18 women's national team
Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate John Tavares 1000 career points

Maple Leafs celebrate Tavares’ 1,000th career point with pregame ceremony
Ottawa Senators Jakob Chychrun prepared for emotional return against Arizona Coyotes

Chychrun prepared for emotional return against Coyotes
Ottawa Senators players accountable after coaching change

Players accountable after Senators replace Smith with Martin as coach
Tij Iginla leads players selected for CHL NHL Top Prospects game  

Iginla leads list of 40 players selected for 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
Detroit Red Wings sign goalie Michael Hutchinson

Red Wings sign Hutchinson with goalies Husso, Lyon each sidelined
Alex DeBrincat son wishes dad happy birthday with sign

DeBrincat’s 1-year-old son wishes dad happy birthday
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL Buzz news and notes December 19

NHL Buzz: Matthews, Brodie each expected back for Maple Leafs