Batherson breaks tie late in 3rd, Senators edge Ducks

Nick Cousins and Shane Pinto also scored, and Linus Ullmark made 23 saves for the Senators (10-6-4), who have won two of three and have points in eight of their past nine (5-1-3).

It was the opener of a seven-game road trip for Ottawa.

"It's a huge trip," Senators forward Dylan Cozens said. "It's great to start with a win and get two points right away, so we'll enjoy it tonight, but we've got lots more games ahead."

Beckett Sennecke and Mason McTavish scored for the Ducks (13-7-1), who had won six straight at home, including a 4-3 victory against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. Petr Mrazek made 22 saves.

“Hung in there until the last two minutes, when they got the go-ahead goal there," McTavish said. "It was a decent effort from us, but it would have been a lot better if we got at least a point.”

Cousins gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 16:39 of the first period on the rush, scoring on a one-timer from above the hash marks off a backhanded pass from Nick Jensen.

Anaheim then scored twice in a 1:26 span of the second period to move ahead 2-1.

Sennecke tied it 1-1 at 13:08 off a feed from Cutter Gauthier. Leo Carlsson passed the puck into the middle to Gauthier, who whiffed on a shot attempt, but the puck continued through the legs of Senators defenseman Artem Zub. Gauthier then stepped around Zub and backhanded a centering pass to Sennecke, who scored from the opposite post.