Kylington of Flames likely to play 1st NHL game since 2022

CALGARY -- Oliver Kylington is expected to play his first NHL game in almost 20 months when the Calgary Flames host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, BSOH).

The defenseman hasn't played since May 26, 2022, after taking a personal leave at the start of last season to attend to his mental health.

"It'll be fun," Calgary forward Elias Lindholm said. "Obviously a great friend and obviously it's been a while since I saw him in game action. It's exciting for the whole team, if he plays, to have him back. It's been a long road but glad to see him back out there."

Kylington would have to be activated from long-term injured reserve Thursday and Flames coach Ryan Huska said he would be "a real strong option for us" once he becomes eligible to play.

"We're happy and proud of him that he stuck with it," Huska said of the 26-year-old Stockholm native. "I think we have some really good people on our team, and teammates that made sure that while he was here, he was always included. You can look to our Swedish players (Lindholm, forward Mikael Backlund, defenseman Rasmus Andersson, goalie Jacob Markstrom). I think they did a fantastic job of giving him what he needed at certain points of time, so he knew guys still loved him, whatever he needed from them they were going to provide him, and he did the work along the way.

"Oliver did the work. It's a nice story that he's getting to the point where he's going to be able to return."

Selected by Calgary in the second round (No. 60) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Kylington was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Saturday after finishing a conditioning assignment which included playing two games.

Kylington participated in his first full practice with the team earlier in the week.

"I knew that this day was about to come, so I was looking forward to it," he said Monday. "I just tried to really approach it as any other day, but it was kind of hard. Yesterday I had a moment for myself. At one point in time, I didn't think I was going to be here. It was kind of emotional, but in a good way."

Kylington set NHL career highs in 2021-22 in goals (nine), assists (22), points (31), plus-minus (plus-34) and average ice time per game (18:09).

He has 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) in 168 regular-season NHL games and three points (one goal, two assists) in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"I was excited to come here today and see everyone and just share the ice with everyone and play hockey again," Kylington said.